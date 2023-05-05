SCO Secy-Gen calls on Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto on sidelines of Foreign Ministers' meet in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 5 (ANI): Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming called on Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Secretariat of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party wrote, "SCO SG Amb Zhang Ming called on FM @BBhuttoZardari on sidelines of the #SCO CFM meeting. FM @BBhuttoZardari briefed the SG on the activities of SCO in pursuance of the vision of SCO leadership.

Zardari along with a Pakistani delegation arrived in India for the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting on Thursday.

The SCO Secretary-General also thanked the Pakistan Foreign Minister for constant support to SCO.

In Goa, Bilawal Bhutto held a meeting with his counterparts from Russia and Uzbekistan and attended a dinner hosted for all the Foreign Ministers in Goa.





"Assalamualaikum, we have reached Goa, India on the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). I will first hold a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister. Then, he will hold a meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister. I will attend the dinner hosted for all the foreign ministers and there are one-two interviews lined up in the day," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a video shared on Twitter.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he said, "Salaam, from Goa, India."

Indian diplomat JP Singh, joint secretary, Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk, received Pakistan's Foreign minister. Earlier on Thursday, Zardari said he is leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting (CFM) in Goa.

The two-day-long meeting of Foreign Ministers of SCO member states began in Goa on Thursday.

The first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he looks forward to constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries. In 2011, then Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited India. (ANI)

