SCO should have common stance over Afghanistan: Vladimir Putin

Moscow [Russia], September 17 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) need a commonly agreed stance amid risks in Afghanistan after "escape" of US forces, Sputnik reported on Friday.

Vladimir Putin speaking virtually at the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State, "Now our organisation is facing an acute task of pursuing a common, agreed line, taking into account the serious risks associated with the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan after the hasty withdrawal - well, it can be even called an escape - of the US forces and their NATO allies from this country."

The SCO is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It's the first SCO Summit being held in a hybrid format and the fourth Summit that India has participated as a full-fledged member of SCO.



The meeting is being chaired by Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

Putin also said to provide all possible assistance to the start of an inclusive intra-Afghan peace process and at the "same time to do everything to block the threats of terrorism, drug trafficking, religious extremism emanating from this country."

At the summit, the leaders are reviewing the organisation's activities over the past two decades and discussing the state and prospects of future cooperation.

The summit is being attended by the leaders of the SCO member states, observer states, secretary-general of the SCO, executive director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), and other invited guests. (ANI)

