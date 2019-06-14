Iran President Hassan Rouhani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo)
Iran President Hassan Rouhani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo)

SCO Summit: India-Iran meeting shelved over scheduling issues

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:32 IST

Bishkek [Kygyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): The meeting on Friday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) summit here was cancelled due to "scheduling issues," as per sources.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Iran President Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, cancelled due to scheduling issues. The official banquet got delayed which disrupted the schedule of all the leaders," sources told ANI.
The meeting was supposed to be held against the backdrop of the US sanctions on Iran as well as Tehran's partial withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).
The United States had also recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued to existing importers of Iranian oil, including India.
The issue had come up during a meeting between former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during the latter's visit to India last month. After the meeting, Swaraj had said that a decision on buying oil from Iran will be taken after the general elections.
In the Joint Declaration issued after the SCO summit, the member-nations called on all participants of the JCPoA or Iran nuclear deal to "strictly fulfil their obligations" for the "effective implementation" of the deal.
"The Member States believe the consistent implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear programme to be a priority and, in compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231, call on all the participants to strictly fulfil their obligations for the comprehensive and effective implementation of the document," the statement outlined. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:21 IST

Modi invites Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India, saying the country has a huge market and is determined to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:57 IST

'Chinese' cyber spy group targeting key players in Belt and Road...

California [USA], Jun 14 (ANI): A Chinese cyberespionage group is believed to be targeting key countries for China's Belt and Road Initiative, reveals a report by FireEye, an American cybersecurity company.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:48 IST

India, Kyrgyzstan hold bilateral on SCO sidelines

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Shortly after jointly inaugurating the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum, the leaders of the two nations held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:31 IST

14 decisions signed at SCO summit, Russia to host next meet

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Fourteen agreements, including those on cooperation in sports, healthcare and environment, were signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 16:40 IST

Assange supporters gather outside London court ahead of hearing

London [UK], Jun 14 (ANI): Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday gathered outside the Magistrates' Court in London ahead of his hearing on the possible extradition to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:34 IST

India permits Pakistan to re-export dried dates

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 14 (ANI): Indian customs permitted Pakistan to re-export the dried date shipments, which were stuck at the Attari border check post ever since the trade activities between the two neighbours were virtually halted following the Pulwama attack.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:46 IST

Nations backing terrorism must be held accountable: PM Modi

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said countries that support and finance terrorism must be held accountable, while the world should come together to combat the menace.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:48 IST

SCO Summit: PM Modi to meet Iranian President

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Friday, amid mounting tension in the Persian Gulf.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:41 IST

Kyrgyz President hosts lavish dinner for SCO leaders, special...

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek relished a lavish Kyrgyz dinner hosted by country's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:32 IST

Amid frosty ties, Imran Khan reiterates need for dialogue with India

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue, which, he said, is the only way to sort out differences, amid spiralling tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:29 IST

Imran Khan breaks diplomatic protocol at SCO summit

Bishkek [kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan yet again broke the diplomatic protocol, this time at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:48 IST

Sarah Sanders a 'battle-tested warrior': Kellyanne Conway

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Soon after the US President Donald Trump announced that Sarah Sanders will step down as White House spokesperson, White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway praised Sanders by calling her a "battle-tested warrior".

Read More
iocl