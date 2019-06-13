Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting at the sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek on Thursday.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting at the sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek on Thursday.

SCO Summit: PM Modi meets Afghanistan President Ghani

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:35 IST

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Thursday.
This is Modi's third meeting of the day with SCO leaders after he held engagements with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier.
Modi is on a two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan for attending the SCO Summit. This is his first visit to a multilateral forum after being re-elected for a second term.
During his meeting with Xi, the Prime Minister told the Chinese President that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free from terror and take concrete action to end the scourge but does not see Islamabad doing it at this stage.
To mark the establishment of 70 years of diplomatic relations, India and China will hold 35 programmes each, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.
Modi and Jinping will have an informal summit in India later this year on the lines of the informal parleys in Wuhan last year.
However, Gokhale said the date and venue of the summit are yet to be decided while media reports in India had earlier said it would be in Modi's home state Gujarat.
India, Russia and China will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka in Japan later this month.
This was disclosed after a meeting between Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit here.
Gokhale also said that Modi will visit Russia in early September as the main guest at the Eastern Economic Forum to which he was formally invited by Putin.
However, there was no meeting between Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan during the informal dinner hosted by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov for the SCO leaders here, sources said on Thursday.
According to sources, Khan and Modi did not even exchange pleasantries during the dinner hosted on the sidelines of the two-day summit.
This comes despite the Pakistan Prime Minister writing a letter to Modi recently, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.
Moreover, Modi's chartered plane did not take the Pakistani air space for flying to Bishkek and instead flew via the circuitous route through Oman and Iran.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiralled following the deadly February 14 Pulwama terror attack. New Delhi has remained rooted in its stand, saying that terror and talks with Islamabad cannot go together. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:34 IST

Amid frosty ties, Imran Khan reiterates need for dialogue with India

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue, which, he said, is the only way to sort out differences, amid spiralling tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:51 IST

GSP withdrawal: Commerce Secretary Ross seeks 'transparency',...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 13 (ANI): The United States is open to dialogue and India needs a mindset of moving towards an open economy, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in his address at a major India-centric summit organised by US-India Business Council here on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:48 IST

Nepal: Comedian arrested for posting satirical review of movie

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 13 (ANI): A stand-up comedian has been kept behind the bars for nearly a week in Nepal after he posted a satirical review of a film on a social media platform, raising questions over freedom of expression in the Himalayan nation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:16 IST

SCO Summit: No pleasantries exchanged between Narendra Modi, Imran Khan

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): There was no meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan during the informal dinner hosted by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov for the SCO leaders here, sources said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 21:40 IST

Baloch organisations use reverse graffiti to protest against...

London [UK], Jun 13 (ANI): Baloch activists from the World Baloch Organisation (WBO) and the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) organised reverse-graffiti protests (also called 'clean graffiti') in various spots around the London city centre in the early hours of Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:33 IST

India, China to hold 70 events to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

Bishkek [Krygyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): To mark the establishment of 70 years of diplomatic relations, India and China will both hold 70 programmes, 35 in each country, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:15 IST

India, Russia and China to hold trilateral meeting on sidelines...

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): India, Russia and China will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka in Japan later this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:41 IST

Xi to visit India for informal summit with Modi: MEA

Bishkek [Kygryzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping will have an informal summit in India later this year on the lines of the informal parleys that had in Wuhan in China last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:38 IST

Kim sent a 'very interesting' letter to Trump: S Korea

Oslo [Norway], Jun 13 (ANI): South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a "very interesting" letter to US President Donald Trump amid stalled denuclearisation negotiations between the two sides.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:34 IST

Pakistan needs to create a terror-free atmosphere: India

Bishkek [Kygryzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told President Xi Jinping that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free from terror and take concrete action to end the scourge but does not see Islamabad doing it at this stage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:38 IST

SCO summit: PM Modi meets Xi Jinping, Imran Khan reaches Bishkek

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): On his first visit for a multilateral forum meeting after reelection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in which both the sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:29 IST

Imran Khan will be thrown out of stadium by spectators: Nawaz Sharif

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 13 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of indulging in corruption and targetting his opponents for political benefits, claiming that the cricketer-turned-politician will be "thrown out of the stad

Read More
iocl