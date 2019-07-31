Scorching heat kills 11 in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 31 (ANI): High temperature in Japan that rose sharply following the end of the rainy season across most areas in the country last week has killed at least 11 people, authorities said.

Quoting the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, The Japan Times reported on Tuesday that more than 5,000 people have been shifted to hospitals due to heat-related issues.

Of the 5,664 people, 119 displayed severe symptoms that would normally require at least three weeks of treatment as an inpatient, while 1,792 suffered less serious issues, necessitating shorter stays, officials added.

As the temperature continues to rise, the agency and weather officials have warned people to take preventative measures against heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

Tajimi in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, saw the mercury rise to 37.1 degrees Celsius, while Kumagaya in Tokyo's neighbouring prefecture of Saitama and Kyoto saw temperatures rocket to 36.8 degrees Celsius.

In the capital city of Tokyo, the daytime high was logged at 35.4 degrees Celsius, with temperatures across Japan expected to stay above 25 degrees Celsius overnight.

Across wide swathes of Japan from north to south, temperatures are forecast to remain upwards of 36 degrees Celsius through Wednesday, weather officials said. (ANI)

