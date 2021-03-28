Scott Morrison greets PM Modi on Holi

Canberra [Australia] March 28 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Holi.

Taking to Twitter Scott Morrison said, "Wishing our Hindu Australian community, my good friend Narendra Modi and all the people who are celebrating it, a happy and colourful Holi!"

The Australian PM wished the Indian diaspora 'a very Happy Holi', as the colourful celebration begins today.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29. Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.



People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika. (ANI)