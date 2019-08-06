Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Scrapping of Art 370 a 'clear violation of international laws': SM Qureshi to OIC

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:05 IST

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Aug 06 (ANI): Addressing an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's contact group on Kashmir, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the scrapping of Article 370 and 35-A by India is a "clear violation of international laws".
Qureshi was leading the Pakistani delegation to attend an emergency meeting of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir in Jeddah, Radio Pakistan reported.
The Foreign Minister said he had apprised the United Nations Security Council and General Secretary OIC about his country's apprehensions regarding measures and steps taken by India.
"India's sending more troops, closure of educational institutions and imposition of emergency like measures in Jammu and Kashmir, which is the most militarised area in the world, was indicating intentions of India," Qureshi said at the meeting.
He also said India's step taken with regard to Jammu and Kashmir can "endanger peace" in South Asia.
The Indian government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.
The BJP-led Centre also converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with a legislature, while hiving off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature. (ANI)

