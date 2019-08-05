Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president leader Shehbaz Sharif
Scrapping of Article 370 by India unacceptable: Shehbaz Sharif

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:37 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Calling India's decision to scrap Article 370 as "unacceptable", Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for an emergency meeting of the parliamentary leaders to discuss the ongoing situation.
"This is a matter of Pakistan's national interest and the entire nation is united on this front," Geo News quoted Sharif as saying.
He claimed that the action by India is an "act of treason" against the United Nations.
The Indian government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars the people from rest of India from buying land in the state.
Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the resolution to this effect in the Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification.
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also urged Pakistan president Arif Alvi to immediately call Joint session of Parliament in the regard. (ANI)

