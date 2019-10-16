Scribes hold protest in Pakistan against police brutality on journalist

Punjab [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): Pakistani journalists on Wednesday held a country-wide protest against police brutality on a local reporter in Lahore.

The protest took place after police officials hit Pakistani journalist Usman Ahmed Bhatti for covering the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML(N) -- leader Hamza Shahba in court, Geo News reported.

The report said the policemen not only beat-up the reporter but also hit two camerapersons for covering the appearance of Hamza Shahbaz in court.

It also said that other journalists were also roughed-up to make way for the convoy of the PML(N) leader. Punjab police did not make any comment over allegations of brutality levelled by protesting journalists.

Journalists had earlier come together and protested in front of the court demanding justice against the police action. (ANI)

