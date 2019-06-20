Search operation underway for 2nd day in Nepal's Karnali river

Kathmandu [search?query=Nepal">Nepal], Jun 19 (ANI): A search operation for a jeep that plunged into the search?query=Karnali">Karnali River in Humla district here a day before, entered its second day on Wednesday.

The search and rescue operation led by search?query=Nepal">Nepal Police, the Army and the Armed Police Force has been underway since Tuesday afternoon after the jeep heading towards Kailebalu veered off the road and plunged into the search?query=Karnali">Karnali river.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a team of divers from the Armed Police Force were flown to Humla district.

"Divers from the APF's Disaster Management Training School, Kurintar arrived here this morning and have been making attempts to locate the submerged jeep. It has been more than 32 hours since accident," Assistant Chief District Officer Mahesh Kumar Pokharel told ANI.

The jeep with the number LU 1 JA 7166 fell off into the river around 12:15 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday.

Though the exact number of people who were on board the jeep is not known, the names of eight people have been released.

According to the District Administration, the missing persons along with the jeep have been identified as Sindhu Shahi Hamal, Chandra Hamal, Mani Shahi, Nain Singh Bhandari, Basanti Shahi, Nanda Devi Singh, Gokul Sunar and Kaur Kami. (ANI)

