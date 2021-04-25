Searchers found debris from missing Indonesian submarine

Jakarta [Indonesia], April 24 (ANI): The debris of the missing Indonesian submarine that had lost contact with the command a few days ago was discovered in the waters near Bali island, according to local media report.

Addressing a press briefing, the Indonesian Navy chief of staff said that the condition of those aboard the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine cannot be determined, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 with 53 people aboard lost contact with the navy after a training drill near Bali. According to the media local media reports, the sailors of the missing submarine had oxygen supply until Saturday.



The Indonesian navy chief informed that the submarine had suffered from cracks that caused several components of the submarine to separate from it.

Scores of countries, including Russia, the US, Germany, France, India, Turkey and Australia, had offered assistance to Indonesia in an operation find the submarine.

Earlier, Indian Navy had dispatched its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel to assist Indonesian Navy in search and rescue efforts for the Indonesian Submarine which was reported missing on Wednesday. (ANI)

