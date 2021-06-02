Second blast hits Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 1 (ANI): A second blast took place in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday, just hours after the first explosion.

Citing police, Tolo News reported that an explosion targeted a bus on Tuesday evening near the Ahlolbait Mosque in the Sar-e-Karez area of PD3 in Kabul city, but gave no details about possible casualties.

A second blast later occurred in the same area. The details are not yet available.



Eyewitnesses said they saw ambulances evacuating injured people from the blast scene after the first explosion, Tolo News reported.

Earlier, four people were killed, and four were injured in an explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying Afghanistan National Directorate of Security (NDS) personnel in the city of Charikar, Parwan province.

No terror group has so far taken responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

