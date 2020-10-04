Second edition of India, Bangladesh bilateral exercise held in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The second edition of Indian Navy (IN)-Bangladesh Navy (BN) bilateral exercise kicked off in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.



According to an official statement, Indian Navy ships Kiltan, Khukri and Bangladesh Navy ships Abu Bakr, Prottoy, helicopter and MPA (Maritime Patrol Aircraft) undertook maneuvers, surface drills, helo operations and seamanship evolutions.

Ships of navies of India and Bangladesh will undertake the third edition of Coordinated Patrol CORPAT along with IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line) on October 4-5.

This edition of Bongosagar and IN-BN CORPAT is significant to the view of Mujib Barsho, the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (ANI)

