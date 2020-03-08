Paris [France], Mar 7 (Sputnik/ANI): A second member of the French Parliament's lower house has tested positive for novel coronavirus, while five other lawmakers are being tested for the illness.
A lawmaker with the Republicans party, whose identity has not been disclosed, was hospitalized with the COVID-19 disease in the northeastern region of Alsace on Thursday.
France reported 103 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the tally to 716, while a total of 11 people have died from the infection.
Worldwide, cases of the infection have been reported in 90 countries, including India. (Sputnik/ANI)
Second French lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
ANI | Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:05 IST
