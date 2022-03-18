Security Council votes to boost UN priorities in Afghanistan

New York [US], March 18 (ANI): The Security Council has renewed the mandate of the UN special political mission in the country, with a focus on priorities, ranging from coordinating humanitarian aid delivery to human rights monitoring and facilitating dialogue.

Of the Council's 15 members, 14 voted in favour of resolution 2626 (2022), with the Russian representative abstaining. The adopted text renews the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for one year with a shift in priority tasks.

Seven months after Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban, the mission now focuses on coordinating the provision of humanitarian assistance, providing outreach and good offices for dialogue, and promoting good governance and the rule of law.

Other highlighted tasks included promoting human rights, supporting and promoting gender equality and monitoring, reporting and advocating with regard to the situation for civilians, UN News reported.

Through the text, members also called on Afghan political actors and stakeholders - including relevant authorities as needed - to coordinate with UNAMA in implementing its mandate and ensuring the safety, security and freedom of staff movements.



Norway Ambassador Mona Juul said the text sends "a clear message" that the Council stands firmly behind the Afghan people at a time of unprecedented challenges and uncertainty. She added the resolution asks UNAMA to engage with all Afghan actors, including the Taliban, on matters relevant to the country's people.

UK Ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward said the Council "spoke with one voice" in support of UNAMA and its crucial role.

"The Taliban need to demonstrate that extremist groups are no longer able to flourish in the country," she said, expressing regret that one Council member decided to abstain in today's vote, just when the country's people most need support.

Explaining his country's position, Russian Ambassador Vassily A. Nebenzia said that he was compelled to abstain as attempts to secure consent from the host country for a UN presence were ignored.

Warning against continuing down the path of "stubborn ignorance" and the pursuit of irrelevant approaches, he stressed that more support from the de facto authorities would help UNAMA achieve its mandate and avoid turning it into a "UN mission impossible." (ANI)

