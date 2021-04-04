Security force member killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 4 (ANI): One security force member was killed, while three others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in Paghman district in Kabul on Sunday.

"The blast happened at around 8:40 am local time when an army vehicle was targeted by a roadside bomb blast in the Qaragha area of Paghman district," police said in a statement.



Police officials have not given any update on the incident yet. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, ToloNews Reported.

At least 307 Afghans were killed and 350 others were wounded in a series of explosions and targeted attacks in March as shown in Data collected by Tolo news.

In addition to this, 264 deaths and 278 injuries reported in the month of February. (ANI)

