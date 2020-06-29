Security forces kill all 4 terrorists who attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange in #Karachi: Pakistan media

Karachi [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Security forces in Karachi killed four terrorists who tried to storm into Pakistan Stock Exchange compound here on Monday morning.

At least two civilians were killed and several others suffered injuries when armed terrorists opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, Dawn reported.

According to initial reports, terrorists came out of their vehicle a little before 10 am and launched the attack at the compound entrance and tried to barge into it.

Police and Rangers officials arrived at the scene soon after the attack and killed four terrorists, Sindh Rangers said. A clearance operation is underway in the vicinity.

Weapons and hand grenades have been recovered from the attackers.

The terrorists were intercepted outside the entrance and only one of them had entered the compound, and that also "only a few steps". (ANI)

