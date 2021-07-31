Security guard killed in attack on United Nations office in Afghanistan's Herat

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): A security guard was killed and several others were injured after the Taliban attacked the United Nations' office in Afghanistan.

TOLO News reported that the UN mission in Afghanistan on Friday confirmed the attack on its office by "anti-government elements" on Friday that led to the death of a security guard and injured several others.

Condemning the attack, the UN said: "The attack targeting entrances of the clearly marked United Nations facility was carried out by Anti-Government Elements."

Citing sources from Herat, TOLO News reported that the attack was conducted by the Taliban. The group so far has not commented on the attack.

"This attack against the United Nations is deplorable and we condemn it in the strongest terms," said Deborah Lyons, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan. "Our first thoughts are with the family of the officer slain and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured."



No UN personnel was hurt in the incident, in which entrances were attacked by rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire, UN said.

"The perpetrators of this attack must be identified and brought to account," said Lyons.

Attacks against civilian UN personnel and compounds are prohibited under international law, and may amount to war crimes, UN said, TOLONews further said.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

According to figures by the State Ministry for Peace Affairs, during this period 5,777 civilians were also killed including women and children, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

