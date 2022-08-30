Sedition case: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill willing to apologize

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 30 (ANI) (ANI): Imran Khan's close aide and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill is willing to apologize for his controversial remarks regarding the army, his lawyer informed the sessions court in Islamabad on Monday.

Gill was arrested on August 9 after he made a controversial remark against the Army and has been detained since that day, Dawn reported.

During the hearing, Gill's co-counsel, Burhan Muazzam, acknowledged that Gill's comments had caused a misunderstanding, adding that his client was ready to dispel it.

"Shahbaz Gill is ready to apologize as well but who gave [them] the right to frame a sedition charge after targeting various points," Muazzam said, adding that Gill had never even thought of treason.

Gill's counsel concluded his arguments, after which the prosecution also wrapped up its arguments.

The judge reserved the verdict on Gill's bail application and adjourned the hearing till today (Tuesday), with the decision to be announced at 11 am, according to Dawn.

Earlier, on Friday, an Islamabad court directed the capital police to submit the record in PTI leader Gill's sedition case and warned that if the documents were not produced by August 27, it would "become a problem" for the police officers.



During the hearing of Gill's post-arrest bail plea, Judge Supra asked about the investigation officer and asked whether the officer did not get the court notice for appearing. Judge asked the police why they failed to produce their record.

The police officer present at the hearing told the judge that an investigation officer had gone to Karachi "to arrest another suspect" and had taken the record with him.

The judge said he was giving the police till 10 am and by that time, either the records should be presented to him or the investigation officer.

The judge warned if the record was not produced then a senior superintendent of police and Islamabad inspector general would be summoned.

Gill's counsels said they were ready to offer an airline ticket to the investigation officer, the Dawn reported.

The official sought two days from the court, saying the record would be produced by Monday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad rejected a request by the capital police for yet another extension of seven days in the physical remand of PTI leader Gill.

The judgment came as the two-day physical remand of the PTI leader approved by the court last Wednesday expired, much later than the scheduled date as the court concluded at previous hearings that the remand began late and as such remained incomplete, the Dawn reported.

At the outset of the hearing, Shahbaz Gill was presented before the court amid tight security after the end of his two-day physical remand. The judgment was issued by Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman, who sent Gill on judicial remand. (ANI)

