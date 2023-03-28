Seminar organised on India's Presidency of Asian African Legal Consultative Organisation

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha Secretariat will organise a seminar on the theme 'Seven decades of the Constitution of India' on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Independence of India, in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs in PRIDE Main Lecture Hall, Parliament Library Building on Tuesday.

The Seminar will be organised in the context of India's Presidency of the Asian African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO).



Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi will inaugurate the seminar.



Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Member of Parliament and former Chief Justice of India, Justice Arun Mishra, Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission and former Supreme Court judge, and Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairperson of National Green Tribunal and former Supreme Court judge will be distinguished speakers at the Seminar.





AALCO is an international governmental organization, headquartered in New Delhi, having forty-seven member states from Asia and Africa. It serves as an advisory body to member states on matters of international law.

Over the years, AALCO has been able to forge close links with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Law Commission (ILC).



MoS for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi said, "For the benefit of diplomats & officials of Mission in New Delhi, it felt appropriate to organize this seminar during India's Presidency and commemorate 75 Years of Independence of India."

"To have an interactive experience on the freedom struggle of India and to make of its Constitution, as a part of the seminar, a visit to the Parliament of India is also being arranged for the participants," she added.



The objective of the seminar is to present the Constitution of India to the diplomatic community in New Delhi. The topic broadly covers: (i) Seven decades of the Indian Constitution; (ii) the Indian Constitution and Human Rights, (iii) Indian Constitution and Internationalism.

Nepal Ambassador to India Shankar Sharma, who is also to attend the seminar said that Nepal wants to learn many things from the Indian constitution. (ANI)

