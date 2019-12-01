Seminar themed 'Pakistan: The Balochistan Conundrum' held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Social Cause, a Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation, on Sunday organised a seminar on "Pakistan: The Balochistan Conundrum" here.

The seminar was addressed by Tilak Devasher who authored the book 'Pakistan: The Balochistan Conundrum.'

Devasher, a member of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), told ANI: "This seminar has briefed the situations in Balochistan. It shed light on how Pakistan has kept a veil of secrecy and is exploiting the resources of Balochistan. We discussed how Baloch people are ill-treated and what Indian people could be doing about it."

Dr Shakoor Ahmad Wani, a freelance researcher and writer, whose doctoral thesis explored different facets of Baloch nationalism in Pakistan, said: "I am glad that Social Cause has organised the seminar and released a book on the same context. It is very rare to get a book of this scope and nature these days. We have a dearth of literature on Balochistan so any book on it is welcome."

He also added that the book gives insight into a region that is otherwise unknown in our country. (ANI)

