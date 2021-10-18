Sending warships in Taiwan Strait reflect provocation by US: China

Beijing [China], October 18 (ANI): China on Tuesday condemned the United States and Canada for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait last week and said that the action of the two countries was a "show of force and provocation" that disrupted peace and stability of the region.

"China followed USS Dewey and HMCS Winnipeg's transit through the Taiwan Straits last Friday, and PLA Eastern Theater Command issued a statement. It was a show of force and provocation by the US which disrupted peace and stability," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

The spokesperson emphasised that China is determined to defend national sovereignty and the PLA remains on high alert to counter threats, Global Times reported. "The US should correct its mistakes, and Canada should consider its own interests and the overall situation of China-Canada relations."

A day earlier, the Chinese military had condemned both the United States and Canada.



The Taiwan Strait is a 180-kilometre-wide strait separating the island of Taiwan and continental Asia. It is one of the most heavily policed strips of water in the world, patrolled by both Chinese and Taiwanese navy and coastguard vessels.

The US Navy destroyer USS Dewey (DDG-105) and the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Winnipeg sailed through the Taiwan Strait on October 15.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command said that the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent its naval and air forces to track and monitor the two warships in the whole course.

"Taiwan is a part of China. Troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command are staying on high alert at all times, and ready to resolutely counter all threats and provocations," Senior Colonel Shi Yi stressed.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait are escalating. The focus on the strait comes after China ramped up political pressure and military threats against Taiwan, with almost daily incursions into Taipei's air defence identification zone. (ANI)

