Senior security official killed, 5 injured due to blast in Afghanistan

Helmand [Afghnaistan], April 30 (Sputnik/ANI): An explosion of a roadside bomb in one of the districts of the southernmost Helmand province of Afghanistan left the local director for security killed and five soldiers injured, a security source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

"The blast of a roadside bomb killed Mohammad Ismail, the chief of National Security Directorate for Nawa District, and injured five soldiers," the source said.

No armed group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. (Sputnik/ANI)

