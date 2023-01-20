Sentencing date of detained Australians in China extended by another three months

Canberra [Australia], January 20 (ANI): The sentencing dates of Australian writer Yang Hengjun and journalist Cheng Lei have been extended by another three months after several delays following their closed-door hearings on national security charges, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The two Chinese-born Australians who have been stuck behind bars for years in China have had their sentencing delayed, resulting in a fresh blow to hopes of their release. Yang's sentencing has now been delayed seven times since he was arrested in January 2019, as per the news report.

Furthermore, Cheng Lei has also faced multiple extensions since being detained in August 2020 at the height of diplomatic disputes between China and Australia. According to Yang Hengjun's lawyer Mo Shaoping, they cannot term Supreme Court's decision as "illegal" as there was no limit to the number of times the Supreme Court can apply for an extension of sentencing, as per The Sydney Morning Herald report.

Meanwhile, Cheng Lei's partner Nick Coyle called the delay in sentencing as "disappointing." Nick Coyle said that they are looking forward to an "expeditious and compassionate resolution" which he stressed will be in the "best interest" of everyone, as per the news report.





Supporters of both detained Chinese-born Australians had hoped that sentence will be announced in January, which would pave the way for deportation, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. However, the families of Cheng and Yang will have to wait until at least April for any sign of progress.

The details regarding the charges against Yang and Cheng have never been announced publicly. However, Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun have been critical of the Chinese government. However, the Australian government has refuted all the claims of espionage and termed the cases as arbitrary detention.

A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs said that the Australian government was very concerned about the delays in cases of Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun, as per the news report.

The spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs said that Canberra will continue to call for "basic standards of justice, procedural fairness, and humane treatment in these cases, in accordance with international norms," according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong took up the cases with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing in December. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also raised the case with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali in November. Negotiators have not been able to strike a deal with their Chinese counterparts despite the high-profile talks. (ANI)





