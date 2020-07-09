Seoul Mayor Park Won-sun found dead

Seoul [South Korea], July 9 (ANI): The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul was found dead in the Waryong park in Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Mayor Park Won-sun's daughter reported to the city officials on Thursday that her father had gone missing.

According to the agency, police found Park's body near Sukjeongmun historic gates after long search. The agency provided no further details, including the cause of death.

Park did not come to work on Thursday and his cell was switched off, according to media reports. (ANI)

