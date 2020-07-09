Seoul Mayor reported missing, search operation underway

Seoul [South Korea], July 9 (ANI): The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and search operation is underway, police said on Friday.

According to RT.com, Mayor Park Won-sun's daughter reported the city officials on Thursday that her father has gone missing.

Park did not come to work on Thursday and his cell was switched off, according to media.

Police are now searching for the area where his mobile phone signal was last detected.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

