New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Sunday arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit.
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet: "H.E. Mr Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, arrived in New Delhi this morning."
Selakovic is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today at Hyderabad House. Both leaders will focus on enhancing bilateral relations.
On Monday, Selakovic is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on India-Serbia relations at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Sapru House.
Later in the evening before concluding his visit, he will call on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI)
Serbian Foreign Minister arrives in India on two-day visit
ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2021 10:56 IST
