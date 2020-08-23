Seven civilians killed in Afghanistan roadside mine blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 23 (ANI): At least seven civilians lost their lives in a roadside mine explosion in central Ghazni province in Afghanistan on Sunday, according to local officials.

The blast took place at around 10 am (local time) in the province's Jaghatu district when a civilian vehicle was hit by a roadside mine, TOLOnews quoted the officials as saying.

Three women and two children are among the deceased.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far. (ANI)

