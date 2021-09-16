Seven Pakistani soldiers killed in gunfight with TTP terrorist in South Waziristan

South Waziristan [Pakistan], September 16 (ANI): At least seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday, local media reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations as saying (ISPR).

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (Pakistani Taliban) claimed that they had attacked the security forces, Dawn reported on Thursday.

Security forces killed five terrorists during the gunfight. Cordon and search operation was still in progress to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, Dawn reported quoting the ISPR as saying in a statement.

Pakistani forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Asman Manza area after noticing terrorist presence in the area.

There has been an uptick in attacks on security forces in recent months. Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan. (ANI)