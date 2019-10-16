Seven Taliban terrorists killed, 8 arrested in Eastern Afghanistan

Moscow [Russia], Oct 16 (ANI/Sputnik): At least seven Taliban terrorists were killed and eight others arrested during military operations in Wardak and Paktika provinces in eastern Afghanistan, local media reported on Wednesday.



The Afghan Special Forces also destroyed caches of weapons in the two provinces, the military officials told the Khaama news outlet.



Taliban have not yet commented on the operations.



The Taliban has been waging war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result of political turmoil, radical groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda have spread across the country.



Throughout 2019, the Taliban held talks with the United States, but the attempts to hammer out a peaceful agreement, which would see foreign troops leave Afghanistan, have not been successful so far. (ANI/Sputnik)

