Seven tankers with 20 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen each arrive in India from UAE

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): A total of seven ISO tankers with 20 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each arrived from United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Mundra Port in Gujarat on Tuesday, to help augment India's oxygen availability in the fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

"Further consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 7 ISO tankers with 20 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each arrive at Mundra Port (India). First such shipment of LMO to India," Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.

India deeply values the support from UAE, and COVID-19 assistance from UAE will help augment oxygen availability, the MEA spokesperson added.



Meanwhile, a ship departed from Kuwait's Al-Shuaiba Port for India carrying 3 tanks, each with a capacity of 25 metric tons.

"Today, a ship departs from Al-Shuaiba Port for India carrying 3 tanks, each with a capacity of 25 metric tons, with a total of 75 metric tons and 1000 gas cylinders with a capacity of 40 liters and other relief material," said Kuwait's Ambassador to India.

India reported 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges, and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,02,82,833. (ANI)

