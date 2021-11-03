SEVENTEEN ranks 13th on the U.S. 'Billboard 200' chart and sets new personal record

Seoul [South Korea], November 3 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group 'SEVENTEEN' set their personal record on the U.S. Billboard chart with the 9th mini album 'Attacca.'

Billboard announced on its official Twitter account on the 31st last month (local time) that SEVENTEEN's 'Attacca,' released on the 22nd of last month, debuted at No.13 on the main album chart 'Billboard 200'.

This record is up two notches from the 15th of their previous mini album 'Your Choice.' SEVENTEEN set their new record on the Billboard 200, showing remarkable growth.

'Attacca' is also topped the Billboard Top Album Sales chart this week. (ANI/Global Economic)