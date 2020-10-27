Several areas in Pakistan on high alert following Peshawar bomb blast

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 27 (ANI): Following a bomb blast in Peshawar that claimed the lives of eight people and wounded over 100 others, authorities have declared a high alert in several areas of Pakistan, and have increased security at key points.

The police had announced a high alert in Islamabad following the blast, reported ARY News.

A capital city police spokesperson in a statement said that the IG Police Islamabad has directed for stepping up checking at the entry and exit points of the city.

"Security has been stepped up at the Red Zone and government and other buildings in the city," ARY News quoted the police spokesman.

The police chief has directed the DIG Police (Operations) and other department officers to personally inspect the security.



Meanwhile, authorities in areas of Sindh, Punjab and Quetta have also heightened security in the areas, hours after the bomb blast took place.

According to Geo News, Punjab IG Inam Ghani directed field officers to increase security in red zone areas, and heightened security at checkpoints at inter-provincial and inter-district levels.

He also ordered security officials to intensify search and intelligence operations across the province.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar also ordered heightened security at the provincial level.

"Police patrolling, picketing and snap check should be made more effective," Geo News quoted Mahar, while directing increased security at Masjid, Imaam Bargah and other key locations.

Quetta DIG Abdul Razzaque Cheema said patrolling and snap checking have been increased across the city while security has been tightened at all entry and exit points.

At least eight people were killed and more than 100 injured in a bomb blast on Tuesday inside a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony, reported Geo News quoting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Sanaullah Abbasi and hospital officials. (ANI)

