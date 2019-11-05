Demonstrators throw stones and tear gas canister during a protest in Santiago on Monday. Photo/Reuters
Demonstrators throw stones and tear gas canister during a protest in Santiago on Monday. Photo/Reuters

Several injured as clash between police, protestors erupt in Santiago

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:48 IST

Santiago [Chile], Nov 5 (ANI): Several people injured after clashes between anti-government protestors and police erupted during a rally in the Chilean capital on Monday.
The police forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd convened by more than 100 Chilean organizations to protests against government policies, Sputnik reported citing local media.
Two police officials received serious burns to their faces and necks after the demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at the police.
The protests began in early October after the government announced a hike in subway fares.
Despite a government reshuffle which included the replacement of interior and finance ministers, the protests transformed into a leaderless national movement with broader demands over education, health services and economic inequality. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:54 IST

India contributes USD 1 mn for WFP's humanitarian activities in N Korea

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 5 (ANI): As North Korea faces chronic food shortage, India has contributed USD 1 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its humanitarian activities in Pyongyang, the UN agency's monthly report said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:48 IST

Turkish authorities capture sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Turkish authorities have detained the elder sister of the slain Islamic State terrorist group leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi and her family in northern Syria, media reported on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:26 IST

US begins formal withdrawal from Paris climate accord

Washington [US], Nov 05 (ANI): The Trump administration has officially begun the process of withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:06 IST

18 Woman MPs to not seek re-election in British Parliament due to abuse

London [UK], Nov 05 (ANI): Eighteen women serving in British Parliament said that they are not seeking election due to abuse threats and a culture of intimidation, New York Times reported on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Pakistan releases Kartarpur song ahead of corridor inauguration

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday launched a special song ahead of the inauguration of the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan this week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:12 IST

Madagascar hosts 6th edition of monthly literary event by Indian Embassy

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Nov 5 (ANI): Four renowned poets read out their translations of Indian poems in French and Malagasy at a monthly literary programme organised by the Indian Embassy in Madagascar here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:11 IST

Panasonic displays future car at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 05 (ANI): Tokyo Motor Show is one of the world's largest car exhibition which has attracted attention from car manufacturers with its new products. The theme of the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019 is 'future'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 03:00 IST

Pakistan releases stamp ahead of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday released a commemorative postage stamp for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:58 IST

Yamaha exhibits electric and three-wheeled bikes

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 5 (ANI): Yamaha, a pioneer in motorsports, announced a new product at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:42 IST

PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding 3-day Thailand visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Tuesday concluding his three-day visit to Thailand where he participated in ASEAN- India, East Asia and RCEP summits.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:50 IST

Twitter takes down Hamas, Hezbollah-affiliated accounts

Washington [US], Nov 5 (ANI): Twitter has taken down several accounts affiliated with US-designated terrorist groups, Hamas and Hezbollah after lawmakers accused the platform of flouting the country's law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:50 IST

Nepal court orders former house speaker in judicial custody

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 5 (ANI): A Nepal court has ordered former House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara to judicial custody on charges of attempt to rape.

Read More
iocl