Sexual crimes rising due to misuse of mobile phones: Pakistan PM

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that sexual crimes are rising in the country due to misuse of mobile phones, local media reported.

"Sexual crimes are on the rise due to misuse of mobile phones. We need to educate our children about the supreme qualities of Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH)," The Tribune quoted Khan as saying on Friday.

Khan's remarks have drawn massive criticism on social media. Twitter users have slammed him for not blaming the real culprits for sexual violence.

Suburban Delicatician, a Twitter user wrote, "Everyone in my family has a mobile phone. Now I have to be careful that the phones don't make them sexually assault anyone.



Another user named Sohni wrote, "They'll blame everything under the sun except the culprits."

"In the past, the respect the women were getting in our country was nowhere to be seen in the world. In the West, women did not get that respect which they used to get here," Khan added.

He also said that such incidents are happening as children are not being guided properly.

Khan regretted that the past rulers never laid emphasis upon the education sector as it was not their priority. "No one ever thought of one curriculum in the country," he added, reported The Tribune.

On August 14, a Pakistani TikToker was captured being "brutally attacked" by hordes of men in Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan even the country celebrated its Independence Day and for a while, the incident was among top hashtags on Twitter #minarPakistan and #400 men were among the hashtags being used by outraged netizens who expressed their shock and disgust at the violence against the woman. (ANI)

