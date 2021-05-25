Shahbaz Sharif urges opposition to unite against Imran Khan govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 25 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday urged all the opposition parties to join hands to lead the anti-govt movement against Imran Khan.

The development came during a dinner hosted by Shahbaz during which Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, and other party leaders were present, reported Geo News.

The political situation was discussed at the dinner, Geo News reported, citing sources.



Meanwhile, PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal, speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", said Shahbaz was attempting to "unite the Opposition."

The government has "manipulated" the economic numbers, Iqbal said, adding that rising inflation had made it difficult for a poor man to make a living.

Shahbaz's reconciliation policy is for the opposition, the PML-N leader said. "There can be no reconciliation with the government."

He also said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold a meeting tomorrow (May 25) and decide in what capacity PPP can render its services to the alliance, reported Geo News.

"We are happy that all the representatives of Opposition parties attended the dinner today," Iqbal said, adding he would have been happier had PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto attended the dinner too. (ANI)

