Shanghai Disneyland closes due to inclement weather conditions

Beijing [China], Aug 10 (ANI): Shanghai Disneyland, a theme-based park featuring attractions, entertainment, restaurants, shops in mainland China, was closed on Saturday for safety reasons as Typhoon Lekima made landfall in the city.

It is the first time that Shanghai Disneyland has been closed due to inclement weather conditions since its opening in June 2016, Xinhua news agency reported.

People who have booked tickets for Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday can visit the park on any other day within the next six months (by February 10, 2020), the park said in a statement.

Those who have purchased tickets for the Beauty and the Beast musical on the day can contact the purchasing channels to reschedule or apply for a refund, it added.

Typhoon Lekima made landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province in the wee hours of Saturday (local time), bringing torrential rain and heavy winds that knocked out power, downed thousands of trees and forced more than one million people out from their homes.

The National Meteorological Center here has also issued an orange alert in the wake of it. (ANI)

