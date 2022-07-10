Shanghai issues red alert amid rising temperature

Shanghai [China], July 10 (ANI): Amid the rising mercury reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius, the Shanghai municipal meteorological observatory on Sunday issued a red alert in some areas of the province.

According to Xinhua, Shanghai has been witnessing an extreme high temperature for six consecutive days since July 5.

On Sunday, the temperature at the Shanghai Xujiahui Station reached 40 degrees Celsius at 2:12 pm (local time), the earliest high-temperature day of 40 degrees Celsius since Shanghai started meteorological records in 1873.

A total of 15 blisteringly hot days above 40 degrees Celsius have been reported in the city since 1873, and the 40.9 degrees Celsius in 2017 set a record, Xinhua reported.

The latest forcast said that Shanghai will continue to see high-temperature weather next week because of subtropical highs.



Due to severely increasing temperature the Shanghai municipal meteorological observatory has issued guidelines for the people.

To tackle the extreme heat and avoid heat stroke, it has been suggested to the residents to avoid outdoor activities at noon. They were advised to avoid working outdoors during daylight hours and workers who are exposed to the high temperatures to take necessary preventive measures.

In case of encountering dizziness, massive sweating, or limb weakness, the meteorological observatory said that people must go to places and drink salt water to prevent heat stroke.

Last week, China issues a yellow alert, for high temperatures and heatwaves in various parts of the country.

The forecast predicted the temperature could reach above 39 or 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the country.

China follows a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.(ANI)

