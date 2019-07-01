Sharif family approached two countries to intervene on their behalf: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that sons of his former counterpart Nawaz Sharif had approached two countries with a request to intervene and facilitate their father's National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), who is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted in Al Azizia corruption case.

Without naming the two countries, Khan added that both countries conveyed the message but refused to intervene, Dawn reported.

"They told me that we will not interfere," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

"The NRO will not be offered," he said, referring to a deal similar to the national reconciliation ordinance issued by former president Pervez Musharraf, under which cases against a large number of politicians and political workers were quashed.

"Two NROs issued by Musharraf to [PML-N's 'supreme leader'] Nawaz Sharif and [PPP Co-Chairman] Asif Ali Zardari destroyed the country... Later, both of them also gave NROs to each other," he said.

The only way forward, he said, is a plea bargain. "A Plea bargain can be allowed and no foreign country can do anything in this regard. They [Sharif and Zardari] will have to pay the money," he said.

"Give the money and go out of the country," he said, adding that Sharif wants to seek treatment from a foreign country and he will be allowed to do so, but after he settles with the government.

The prime minister further warned that those politicians who had been arrested or convicted under money laundering charges would not be able to avail higher classes in jail.

"I have told the law ministry that the money launderers should be sent to a common jail. Soon, the legislation will be made in this regard. They [money launderers] should know how a common criminal is treated in this country," he said.

Last month, Khan had stressed that the opposition was using "pressure tactics" to seek NRO for Sharif and evade accountability for corruption.

On June 30, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that the medical reports of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were vague, and subsequently dismissed his petition seeking suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.

In the petition, Sharif had sought suspension of his sentence and subsequent release on bail owing to his 'deteriorating' health condition. (ANI)

