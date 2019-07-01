Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)

Sharif family approached two countries to intervene on their behalf: Imran Khan

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:25 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that sons of his former counterpart Nawaz Sharif had approached two countries with a request to intervene and facilitate their father's National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), who is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted in Al Azizia corruption case.
Without naming the two countries, Khan added that both countries conveyed the message but refused to intervene, Dawn reported.
"They told me that we will not interfere," the prime minister was quoted as saying.
"The NRO will not be offered," he said, referring to a deal similar to the national reconciliation ordinance issued by former president Pervez Musharraf, under which cases against a large number of politicians and political workers were quashed.
"Two NROs issued by Musharraf to [PML-N's 'supreme leader'] Nawaz Sharif and [PPP Co-Chairman] Asif Ali Zardari destroyed the country... Later, both of them also gave NROs to each other," he said.
The only way forward, he said, is a plea bargain. "A Plea bargain can be allowed and no foreign country can do anything in this regard. They [Sharif and Zardari] will have to pay the money," he said.
"Give the money and go out of the country," he said, adding that Sharif wants to seek treatment from a foreign country and he will be allowed to do so, but after he settles with the government.
The prime minister further warned that those politicians who had been arrested or convicted under money laundering charges would not be able to avail higher classes in jail.
"I have told the law ministry that the money launderers should be sent to a common jail. Soon, the legislation will be made in this regard. They [money launderers] should know how a common criminal is treated in this country," he said.
Last month, Khan had stressed that the opposition was using "pressure tactics" to seek NRO for Sharif and evade accountability for corruption.
On June 30, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that the medical reports of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were vague, and subsequently dismissed his petition seeking suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.
In the petition, Sharif had sought suspension of his sentence and subsequent release on bail owing to his 'deteriorating' health condition. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:00 IST

Canadian cartoonist fired after his caricature of Trump goes viral

Ottawa [Canada], July 1 (ANI): A Canadian cartoonist has lost his job after his controversial caricature of US President Donald Trump playing golf over the bodies of two drowned migrants from El Salvador went viral last week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 21:38 IST

Former Pak Prez Asif Ali Zardari arrested in Park Lane Properties case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari was on Monday arrested in a multi-million dollar money laundering case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:06 IST

15 killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian sites on Syria

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed, including six civilians, during Israeli air strikes on Syria in the predawn hours of Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:18 IST

Tel Aviv airport on high alert as plane makes emergency landing

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI): Authorities at the Ben Gurion Airport here declared an emergency level 3 situation as a Boeing 737 with a blown wheel made an emergency landing on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:51 IST

Hong Kong: Fresh protests erupt on anniversary of handover to China

Hong Kong, July 1 (ANI): Clashes erupted between the state police and protesters, who tried to storm the Legislative Council here on Monday, the 20th anniversary the former British colony's return to China.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Nepal: Reinforcements sent to Sankhuwasabha after gunfight with CPN

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 1 (ANI): Additional security personnel have been deployed after cadres of Netra Bikram Chand led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) and the police engaged in a gunfight in the Nepali district of Sankhuwasabha on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:33 IST

Iran breaches enriched uranium limit under nuclear deal: Reports

Tehran [Iran], July 1 (ANI): Iran has exceeded the 300-kilogram limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium set under a 2015 nuclear deal, state media reported on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:57 IST

Sri Lanka: 10 fundamental rights petitions filed in SC against...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 1 (ANI): Ten fundamental rights petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court here against the Sri Lankan government's decision to implement death penalty in the nation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:17 IST

North Korea terms Kim-Trump meeting as 'historic'

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 1 (ANI): North Korea on Monday termed the meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump at Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as "historic".

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:43 IST

Pakistan hands over list of 261 Indian prisoners

Islamabad (Pakistan), July 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners languishing in its jails to Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:13 IST

Syria: 4 killed, 7 injured in Israeli attack

Damascus [Israel], July 1 (ANI): At least four civilians were killed and seven others suffered injuries in an Israeli attack in Damascus, claimed Syrian state media on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:36 IST

Amid high tensions, mass pro-democracy march begins

Hong Kong, July 1 (ANI): Amid high tensions, the mass pro-democracy march commenced on Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, from the United Kingdom to China.

Read More
iocl