PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (File photo)
Shehbaz Sharif accuses Imran Khan of selling future of Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:18 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of "selling the future of Kashmir."
During a joint session of the National Assembly on Friday, lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and main opposition PML-N accused one another of trying to appease Prime Minister Narendra Modi on different occasions in the past, reported Dawn.
In a fiery speech, Sharif said that Khan had sold the future of Kashmir and that the top leaders of the opposition parties in the country were being arrested to divert public attention from the Kashmir issue.
Referring to the recent arrest of Maryam Nawaz, Sharif said that the atmosphere of harmony and unity created by the opposition in parliament on Kashmir issue was marred by the government to meet the agenda of political victimisation.
"The opposition created an atmosphere of harmony after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status. But the government with the arrest of Maryam shredded that unity," Sharif said.
The Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has rattled Pakistan, in the aftermath of which the latter has initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning of Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas. (ANI)

