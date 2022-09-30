Shehbaz Sharif polishes 'big boots' well: Imran Khan mocks Pakistani establishment

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 30 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has polished the "big boots" well, his predecessor Imran Khan said in a veiled reference to the Pakistani establishment, media reports said.

Imran Khan made these remarks while addressing a rally in Islamabad, where he also criticized Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja over working in collusion with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. "I will leave no stone unturned in sending Raja to jail," Imran said and called Sikandar Sultan Raja the 'chief electoral fraud.'

He also bashed Pakistan's new finance minister Ishaq Dar claiming that he was one of the key persons involved in helping Nawaz Sharif launder money.

Imran also 'thanked' Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for leaking the audio of his conversation with his then principal secretary Azam Khan. "I want to thank Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It was due to the leak that people now believe that the diplomatic cypher allegedly pointing to a conspiracy to bring down my government was real," he said.

After the alleged conversation between former PM Imran Khan and Principal Secretary Azam Khan about the "US conspiracy" went viral, the PTI chief on Wednesday said that the "cypher should also be leaked so that everyone would come to know how big that conspiracy was."



In a series of audio leaks in recent days in Pakistan, an audio clip of Imran Khan went viral on Wednesday.

"It is good that the audio got leaked, I would say the cypher should also be leaked so that everyone should come to know how big was that foreign conspiracy," Imran Khan told reporters today, as per The News International.

Khan alleged that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaked that audio when asked who did this, as per the publication.

It is pertinent to mention that "US conspiracy" refers to the foreign conspiracy which Imran Khan termed as the conspiracy by the US to topple the PTI government and replace it with Shehbaz Sharif's government in Pakistan.

Refuting conspiracy theories that the United States was involved in facilitating the regime change in Pakistan, US envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome said that there is absolutely no truth in the cypher, an alleged secret diplomatic cable which was at the centre of purported controversy to topple former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, media reports said.

Ambassador Blome made these remarks while speaking to Pakistan's local media outlets The News International and Jang. Describing the rampant conspiracy theories like that of regime change as unfortunate, Blome rubbished all the allegations. (ANI)

