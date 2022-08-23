Shehbaz Sharif to leave for two-day Qatar visit amid political turmoil in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a two-day official trip to Qatar on Tuesday even as political tensions continue to rise in the country.

"Leaving for Qatar today at the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The visit will renew the bond of brotherhood & friendship between our two countries. We want to transform our historical bilateral relationship into a more robust strategic relationship," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

The Pakistan prime minister, along with a high-level delegation including key members of the Cabinet, will look to renew ties between the two countries.

He will try to seek investment in several sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial & infrastructure development and tourism.

"On the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Qatar from 23-24 August 2022. This would be the Prime Minister's first visit to the State of Qatar since assuming office in April 2022," the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

During the visit, the Pakistan PM will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership.

The Pakistan foreign office said the two sides will review bilateral ties, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.



They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"While in Doha, the Prime Minister will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs," the foreign office said.

Shehbaz Sharif will also visit "Stadium 974" in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup.

"Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, rooted deep in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation. The relationship is marked by growing collaboration in all fields of bilateral interest as well as close coordination on regional and international issues," the statement said.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two countries.

"The Prime Minister's visit to Qatar will impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing economic partnership," the statement added.

Notably, this visit comes amid political tensions in Pakistan in the wake of a police case against the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had postponed his four-nation trip to Europe in view of floods triggered by heavy rainfall in his country.

The ministry said these visits will be rescheduled at mutually agreed later dates in consultation with the host governments. (ANI)

