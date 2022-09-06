Sheikh Hasina reiterates India as most important neighbour for Bangladesh, thanks Indian govt for warm hospitality

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Reiterating India as the most important neighbour for Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina during a press briefing at Hyderabad House on Tuesday congratulated the Government and people of India on the successful completion of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as India marked 75 years of Independence.

She also thanked the Indian government for extending warm hospitality to her and her delegation and extended her best wishes as India moves forward towards attaining resolutions made for 'Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat'.

In an official statement, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister underlined the discussion that took place between her and PM Modi and said that the meeting was held in the spirit of close friendship and cooperation.

Both sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and focussed on possible ways to accommodate each other's priorities in a mutually beneficial manner.

Connectivity, trade and commerce, investment, water resources management, security, border management and lines of credit are some of the areas we discussed, according to the official statement.





Sheikh Hasina reiterated India is the most important and closest neighbour for Bangladesh and said that the bilateral relations between the two nations are known to be role models for neighborhood diplomacy. She also recalled that the two countries had resolved many outstanding issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation and highlighted that all outstanding issues including Teesta Water Sharing Treaty would be concluded at an early date.



Bangladesh-India ties are anchored in shared history and culture, mutual trust and respect, longstanding friendship and continued cooperation, Sheikh Hasina said during the official briefing and added that she appreciates PM Modi's visionary leadership that continues to provide added momentum to the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina will have an engagement with the business forums of Bangladesh and India, the official statement read.

India and Bangladesh share a strong partnership over the last 50 years and both countries continue to work on an increasingly wide range of issues of mutual interest.

"I and Prime Minister Modiji agreed to work together, in the spirit of friendship and partnership, for the prosperity and development of our two countries and in the region," Sheikh Hasina said during the press briefing and said that Bangladesh and India are committed to enhancing the collective welfare of citizens of both sides as the two countries are bounded by 54 common rivers and four thousand kilometres border. (ANI)

