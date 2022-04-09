Shiekh Rashid advised PM Imran Khan to resign three months ago, says country cannot be run alongside thieves

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that he had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from office three months ago and added that he would advise him to do the same today also.

Rashid while targeting the opposition reiterated his commitment to fighting the "thieves" till the end, reported The Express Tribune. "The country cannot be run alongside these thieves," said the Interior Minister.

Echoing similar sentiments as that of Imran Khan, Rashid stated that "external powers" wanted to take Pakistan's independence away. Rashid noted that Imran would address the nation on Friday.

"It is declared that the resolution was pending and subsisting at all times and continues to so remain pending and subsisting," he added, reported the newspaper.

Last Sunday, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the country's Parliament at the request of Imran Khan. He made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker, Qasim Suri, rejected a motion of no confidence in Khan as unconstitutional.



The decision on the no-confidence vote was challenged by opposition parties in court wherein the court rejected the deputy speaker's ruling and restored the National Assembly. Imran Khan is slated to face the no-trust vote in the NA on Saturday. (ANI)