Shimizu Corporation introduces cutting edge renewable energy technology

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:57 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 22 (ANI): With an increasing interest in renewable energy around the world, Japan is willing to contribute to progressive countries, which promote offshore wind power electricity generation.
Japan's Shimizu Corporation seeks to increase offshore wind power construction capacity by building an offshore wind farm construction vessel.
"In Japan, we are proactively developing offshore wind power capacity. As part of this goal, we are building a self-elevating ship to construct offshore wind farms. Today's announcement was our intention to build this vessel. Construction of the wind farms, we predict, will begin in 2023. In order to achieve this goal, we hope to finish construction of the vessel by October 2022," said Takeshi Sekiguchi, an official from Shimizu Corporation.
Shimizu Corporation's announcement of the construction comes after Japan passed a law earlier this year to increase offshore wind power development.
The sea vessel will have four legs that can be lowered to the ocean floor, lifting the rig above the water surface.
The elevated platform will allow a stable work area so that cranes can operate without interruption from the surrounding water conditions.
The construction vessel will be capable of building the extra-large eight and 12-megawatt wind turbines.
"We are moving forward to a low-carbon society using renewable energy, and as part of this strategy, we have built up capacity for wind power on land through very hard work. Our next goal is to increase capacity for offshore wind energy and we want to be among the top builders in the future," said Sekiguchi.
"We aim to build a world-class vessel that can construct wind turbines efficiently. We anticipate offshore wind power will not only be important in Japan but also all over the world. We hope to use this vessel to construct wind farms throughout south-east Asian countries," Sekiguchi added.
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:43 IST

