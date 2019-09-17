Representative Image
Representative Image

Shocking incidents of police brutality in Pakistan surface

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:32 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): Two shocking incidents of police brutality in Pakistan recently came to light after separate videos showing a police officer beating a group of women, and another bullying and hurling abuses at a frail old woman, surfaced.
The latter incident occurred right outside the Inspector General's office, the videos suggest, as cited in an article contributed by journalist Waqas Younas for the Dawn.
"One would think that if there is one occasion where police officers would have to be polite, it would have to be under the watch of their highest officer," the article reads, adding that the incident reflects a culture of little accountability and misplaced incentives.
Needless to point, the behaviour captured in these videos violates the code of conduct of the Punjab Police, the rules of which draws a line clear enough as far as the misuse of authority is concerned.
"Such is the code of conduct for police officers. It is quite obvious that the behaviour of some officials in the videos violates that code; their conduct is anything but decent," the article read.
These two were not isolated incidents. Pakistan has seen a troubling rise in the number of people who are not only subjected to police brutality but also die as a result of it, a report by The Express Tribune states. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

