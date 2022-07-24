Shooting incident occurs on university campus in Manila

Manila [Philippines], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A shooting incident occurred on a university campus in Metro Manila on Sunday afternoon, local media reported.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) confirmed that the shooting took place at 14:55 local time (0655 GMT) at the gate of Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Alexander Gesmundo was supposed to attend the law school's graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon.

The campus is "currently on lockdown," the university said. The Philippine National Police are already on site to search for the active shooter.

Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said Gesmundo was "in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back." (ANI/Xinhua)