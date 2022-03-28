Shringla discusses maritime cooperation with France Navy Chief, appreciates active French presence in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): While appreciating the active French presence in the Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla discussed cooperation in the maritime domain with the French Navy Chief Admiral Pierre Vandier on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs wrote, "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed French Navy Chief @amiralVandier to India & discussed cooperation in the maritime domain. FS appreciated active French presence in #IndoPacific, congratulated Adm Vandier on the success of France Presidency of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium."

Chief of French Navy (CEMM) Admiral Pierre Vandier on his visit to India interacted also with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday wherein both sides explored bilateral maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Various bilateral issues were discussed between the naval chiefs including avenues of capacity building, strengthening interoperability, and collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, wrote, "@amiralVandier interacted with Adm R Hari Kumar, #CNS. Various bilateral cooperation issues discussed b/n naval principals incl avenues of #capacity building, strengthening #interoperability, & #collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace & stability in the #IndianOceanRegion."

Admiral Pierre Vandier who is on a visit to India to participate in the maiden Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) themed Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Maritime Exercise (IMEX), was accorded a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, New Delhi on Monday. The French Navy head also interacted with other high ranking Government of India officials. (ANI)