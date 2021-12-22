Shringla hands over 1 million doses of made in India COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar Red Cross Society

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], December 22 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday handed over 1 million doses of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society to support efforts in fight against the pandemic.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla handed over 1 million doses of 'Made in India' vaccines to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society," Indian Embassy in Yangoon said in a tweet on Wednesday.



These vaccines will support the people of Myanmar, including those along the India-Myanmar border, in their fight against COVID-19, the embassy added.

Shringla is on a two-day visit to Myanmar which began on Wednesday. He is scheduled to hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society.

Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday. (ANI)

