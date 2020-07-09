Shringla meets new UK envoy, discusses contemporary developments

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met new British High Commissioner Philip Barton and discussed the diverse cooperation opportunities between the two countries and contemporary developments.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla welcomed the new British High Commissioner Philip R Barton. Discussed India-UK relations, diverse cooperation opportunities and contemporary developments," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet.

Barton on Thursday presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony.

Philip succeeds Dominic Asquith, who served as High Commissioner to India from April 2016 to January 2020. Jan Thompson, who served as Acting High Commissioner from February to June 2020, has returned to her role as Deputy High Commissioner. (ANI)

